Local Marine wounded in Kabul attack continues recovery

BETHESDA, Md. (KTXL) — U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews had his 21st surgery Thursday as he recovers from his injuries from the Aug. 26 attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Thirteen U.S. military service members were killed in the attack. Vargas-Andrews, of Folsom, was one of 18 U.S. service members who was injured.

In all, 182 people, including 169 Afghan civilians, died in the attack.

His family says he has another year or two to recover and has a lifetime of treatments and physical therapy ahead of him. He is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

