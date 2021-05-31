Local musician performs taps at 8 cemeteries across Sacramento area for Memorial Day

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Every Memorial Day, someone visiting a cemetery can expect to take in the solemnity of the occasion with all their senses: the soft snap of flags blowing, the sight of loved ones paying respect, the smell of flowers freshly laid and the familiar blare of taps honoring fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

Usually, the performance is made by a different musician at each location, yet visitors to eight different cemeteries Monday heard the solemn tune played by the same musician.

With her scooter beneath her and husband beside her, Julie Taggart took her touring taps performance from Roseville to Antelope, stopping at burial sites to play the iconic somber song.

“Roseville community band would put on a performance here in this cemetery every Memorial Day but because of the pandemic we haven’t done that in the last couple, so my husband said, ‘Hey, let’s do taps at different ceremonies,’ so I said, ‘OK, fine,’” Taggart told FOX40.

Taggart does the performance even though there are no veterans in her family because she says it is simply something she can do.

“In today’s world, how divisive we are, because this is something we can all believe in,” she explained.

Taggart says she will end the holiday as she does every year, by playing in her backyard for her neighbors.