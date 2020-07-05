Local nonprofit dance studio raises money through fireworks booth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A nonprofit dance studio has been operating a fireworks booth in Land Park hoping to raise money for a team trip.

“One of our great moms actually knew about the fireworks fundraiser and she suggested it,” said Holly Singleteary, co-owner of the studio.

The studio, Blyuerose Dance Project, offers classes in all styles of dance and has been operating the booth on Riverside Boulevard since June 28 on Riverside Boulevard.

“We’ve done extremely well as you can see. We are almost sold out,” Singleteary told FOX40. “We also had to reorder just this afternoon and we are almost sold out of that.”

Singleteary says the team has even surpassed their goal.

“I think we wanted to have $8,000 profit and I’m pretty sure we’ve exceeded that,” said Singleteary.

Dancer Caylee Sanchez has been helping the studio with their fireworks booth.

“I’ve been here since the start and today has been going pretty well,” said Sanchez

As people lined up to purchase fireworks for Saturday, others flocked to the river to cool off.

“I noticed people their own little grills over here,” said Michael Evans. “Everybody on their own little boats and jet skis. Doing their own little thing.”

Those at the river and others have some advice for people going out for the weekend.

“Put your mask on,” said Evans.

“Bring sunscreen. Don’t get burned but yeah, everyone is good at social distancing. No one is really too close to each other. So, it’s convenient,” said Lara Alsaid, who was at the river.

For people with fireworks, you have until midnight to use the fireworks.

Officials are also asking that you soak used fireworks in water before tossing them in the trash.

If you would like to learn more about the Blyuerose Dance Project you can click here.