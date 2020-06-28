Local nonprofits look forward to fundraising through fireworks sales

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks sales at the end of June were already off to a booming start, which is welcome news for Tom Econome.

Econome told FOX40 Sunday that he is not only raising money for the Family Church but for nonprofits all across the Sacramento region.

“Incredible. It’s going to be a busy week,” said Econome. “Some of these booths are run by a lot of elderly folks and so with the COVID-19 they’re a little more afraid. So we all pool together and help out.”

Due to COVID-19, charitable organizations said they need funds now more than ever.

Bernie Sabonis with the Knights of Columbus is counting on the dollars raised this week to help his nonprofit feed the homeless and support youth activities at their parish.

“We haven’t been able to hold hardly any fundraisers because we can’t gather at the parish or really anywhere. So this is the first one we’ve been able to do,” explained Sabonis.

Yet, as folks flock to the firework booths, Sacramento Metro Fire told FOX40 that safety needs to be top of people’s mind.

“The number one thing that you want to remember is if you’re going to be buying fireworks you want to buy from one of these booths. They’re all being sold by nonprofits and they’re all state fire marshal approved, safe and sane fireworks,” said Sacramento Metro fire supervising inspector Diana Schmidt.

The legal fireworks sold at the booths do not shoot into the air but still need to be set off properly.

”Using them on a flat surface, you want to make sure that you have a bucket of water available,” said Schmidt.

The advice allows members of the community to have an explosive time while staying safe and supporting nonprofits.

“We’re telling people that if you want to be the star of your court come over and get some fireworks cause you know they aren’t going to have the big fireworks displays,” said Sabonis.

Some fireworks stands have taped off a six-foot distance between customers to promote social distancing.