Local nursing homes look forward to receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – Nursing homes in the Greater Sacramento region are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccination this week.

Ninety-nine-year-old Vera Ribelin Weihing is one of the residents at the Folsom Care Center who is scheduled to receive the vaccine.

“I spoke to my son about it. And he said of course he’s going to get it,” Weihing said. “I want to do anything that attacks this situation.”

Folsom Care Center owner and administrator Calvin Callaway told FOX40 that Walgreens notified them about administering the vaccinations at the center beginning Jan. 6.

“We’re real excited about it being that close,” Callaway said.

COVID-19 deaths have hit in disproportionate numbers among the state’s elderly, particularly in nursing homes.

“Thirty-five percent of the death is occurring. So that needs to be where we target first,” said Dr. Sima Asadi of Mercy Hospital in Merced.

Weihing contracted the virus in November and thankfully recovered. She said she believes all seniors need to make a decision when it comes to taking the vaccine.

“I think they should think about it. But in my thinking, yes,” Weihing said.

“She knew how she felt when she had it. And so, her reaction to knowing that it was coming and that everybody else should have it was a pretty good reaction,” Callaway said.

The 99-year-old will be celebrating a significant milestone next month.

“That’s correct honey. In January 20, I turn 100 the same day as inauguration,” Weihing said.

Asadi encourages all seniors to get the vaccine as she did herself.

“When you weigh the risk of the unknown about this vaccine, it is far outweighed by the risk of the unknown of this disease,” Asadi said. “If we can basically get as many of our seniors vaccinated as soon as possible, we can then move on to others.”

Visitation at Folsom Care Center closed at the beginning of the pandemic, back in March. They hope to reopen visitation once the vaccinations take effect.

“We are really looking forward to having families come in, and visits with their residents,” Callaway said.