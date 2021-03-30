Local officials outline tenant, landlord rental rights in Sacramento

Rental rates in Sacramento recently hit an average higher than what’s being paid in Seattle, with an average of $1,882 a month.

Applications for emergency rental assistance for payment problems tied to COVID-19 ended on March 19.

But preserving your rental situation in the current environment doesn’t end with that kind of emergency help. Some of the best protection out there is just knowing your rights.

Tina Lee-Vogt, manager of the city’s Tenant Protection Program, and Tahirih Kraft, of Sacramento Self-Help Housing, joined Sonseeahray to share more about what renters and landlords need to know regarding city codes.

There is a Tenant Protection Program informational webinar Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. You can register at http://www.cityofsacramento.org/tpp.