Local organization explains importance of finding missing Black, Indigenous women

The case of Gabby Petito has inspired national outcry and outrage over her disappearance and her remains being left in Grand Teton National Park.



Petito’s case has sparked a lot of discussion about why the cases of some missing women get the national attention that could help bring them home and others – many times women of color – never make the headlines.

Rolanda Wilkins, the founder of the Sacramento female empowerment non-profit Earth Mama Healing, joined FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to address the disparity in how missing women cases are covered.

“The mainstream media, or sometimes people, don’t really care. I think we assume that these people are runaways,” Wilkins explained. “I think there’s a lack of value and I also think there are some stereotypes.”

Wilkins also discussed the importance of having special legislation to help find missing Black and Indigenous missing women.