Local organization marches against social injustice in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four weeks after video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck while he pleaded for air, a crowd of about a hundred people marched at the four corners of an intersection in Antelope.

“I think we’re tired of our kids and our aunties and our uncles, we’re tired of our family members dying for no reason,” said local resident Kurtinia Abbott.

Empact, a local grassroots organization that advocates for victims of social injustice, led Monday’s crowd.

“I really think change is starting to happen,” said Kei Quincey of Empact. “I think with all the protest that’s going on and everybody’s doing their just due, I think we’re going to get justice. I really do.”

“We’re making progress by way of the millennials, obviously. We’re making progress by way of there have been protests and all the cities that we thought would never have a protest,” said Empact founder Leia Schenk. “We’re seeing a growing number of mixed races come out, a growing number of ages come out, and everybody’s really passionate and powerful about the same cause.”

Some felt Floyd’s death is different from other in-custody deaths and that this time, it will continue to resonate.

“I think that’s why it’s going to be different because we actually witnessed it,” Quincey told FOX40.

Local law enforcement officials have said they are open to change as far as how calls for help are answered.

Work is underway to change who answers certain calls for service. It may not be police anymore but instead a mental health professional or social worker.

City leaders are talking about police funding being redirected to community-based programs.

“I have a Black son and I just want my son to be treated just like any other kid would be treated. It worries me that I have to tell my kid he can’t even go outside with his hood on because you don’t know what’s going to happen. So, I just want everyone to be treated the same,” Quincey said.

“These ones are going to be our next voters. So, I think them having the input and all this situation right here is very good. And I hope that they take this and run with it and go be all they can be on this platform,” Abbott said.

But the protesters agreed that it’s just a start and much more hard work is needed for any meaningful change.