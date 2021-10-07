Local organization Safe Black Space wins recovery grant

Aside from the typical daily stress experienced when trying to achieve in one’s workplace, many researchers say African Americans carry another layer of trauma caused by the residual effects of racism.

Locally, Safe Black Space strives to provide healing from racial trauma.

Safe Black Space Community Healing Circles started in April 2018 in response to increased racial tensions and trauma after the killing of Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22 year old Black man, by the Sacramento Police. Meant to provide a chance for Black people to deal with the rage, shock, fear, and sadness that so many of us were (and are) feeling. Safe Black Space has mobilized a growing collective of local practitioners, community members and activists, faith leaders, educators and others of African ancestry. This village has been offering Safe Black Space Community Healing Circles on a monthly basis across Sacramento, as well as advocating locally and demanding justice in instances of racism and oppression.

Dr. Kristee Haggins and Dr. Jacquelyn Ollison joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain how that mission will be growing thanks to the Equitable Recovery Grant, awarded by the MacArthur Foundation.

“There’s a lot of trauma happening every single day, but when you’re a person of color — a black person in particular — you have that extra layer of racism that among itself is traumatizing. So that combination creates situations where people need a lot of support, and Safe Black Space is able to do that,” Ollison explained. “It’s really cathartic and healing.”

Virtual Community Healing Circle

Saturday, Oct. 9

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Click or tap here to register