Local organizations discuss violence prevention in Sacramento through outreach

On July 16, two people died in a shooting that left four others injured in Old Sacramento.

That shooting is one example of the uptick in violence many cities across the country are experiencing right now.

By this time in 2020, Sacramento had 28 homicides. So far this year, there have been 35 homicides.

Those are the kind of numbers the city’s Office of Violence Prevention is meant to tackle. One way they hope to tackle violence is by funding community-based organizations pledged to ending gang enlistment and reaching out to at-risk youth.

Lugenia Whiteside Alston of Help Our People Eat (HOPE) and Paris Dye of Impact Sac, two organizations recently funded by the city, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss community outreach.