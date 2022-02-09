Local organizations donate thousands of dollars in art supplies to Rancho Cordova schools

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Less than a month ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to paint a new place for arts education into California’s vision.

Newsom included $1 billion for arts and music into his expanded learning opportunities program for next school year, which is an exciting prospect for those in the classroom.

But the funds are not something teachers can count on in the future because of how the money will only be provided a single time.

California school districts struggle to provide 1st through 6th graders instruction in the visual arts, music and theater despite a state law requiring it because more and more classroom minutes are devoted to students reaching proficiency in math and reading.

Cheryl Gleason, art director for Rancho Cordova Arts, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall Wednesday to talk about how her organization and the Mills Station Arts & Culture Center spent this week giving thousands of dollars of supplies to bring to art classes in Rancho Cordova.