SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KTXL) — Yom Hashoah, the annual remembrance day honoring the six million Jews and several million others murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust, will begin at sundown Wednesday.

The Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region, the Central Valley Holocaust Educators’ Network, Jewish Community Relations Council, and other organizations plan to mark the occasion with a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

Set to include reflections from Holocaust survivors and members of the community, the program will also feature internationally recognized speaker and Holocaust scholar Dr. Michael Berenbaum.

“We have a mantra of ‘never forget,'” said Diane Weber, an organizer of the event and Yom Hashoah committee chair. “It’s a really hard mantra to live up to. And yet those of us who have our parents or grandparents who survived the Holocaust, it has great meaning.”

Weber stressed the importance of teaching the lessons of the Holocaust as fewer and fewer survivors are left to tell their own stories.

“It starts out with words, and then it goes into actions, and then the top of the pyramid is the Holocaust,” she stressed. “And so we know there are steps, and we want people to understand horrible words can hurt.”

This Sunday’s local virtual commemoration is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Community members wishing to attend must pre-register at https://cutt.ly//yomhashoah.