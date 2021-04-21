Local organizers discuss Chauvin verdict, police accountability

Local organizers have protested on behalf of and honored people who have died at the hands of police officers.

Their message has always been that every one of these cases is important in Sacramento because any of them could have happened here and still could without change.

Their mission has been to fight for social and racial justice in many different ways and on many fronts.

But over the last year, a lot of that fight has been focused on standing up for George Floyd.

Sonseeahray spoke to Jamilia Land — the founder of ASAP, The Anti-Violence, Safety and Accountability Project — and Leia Schenk, the founder of Empact, about the Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all charges in the murder of Floyd.

Land and Schenk also discuss continuing the fight for justice, as well as the police shooting in Ohio that killed a teenage girl.