Local outreach teams, counties work to get COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable populations

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — State Health officials are targeting vulnerable people, like those who are homeless, in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and so far it has been a challenge.

But Thursday, Sacramento outreach teams armed with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine began giving shots to homeless people who live under Capital City Freeway.

“And this one-shot Johnson & Johnson does give us that ability because we don’t need to track for a second shot,” said Sacramento Fire Department Chief Gary Loesch.

That’s also why Yuba County staged a clinic within walking distance of homeless encampments in Marysville.

“We set it up in an area they are familiar with,” said Stephanie Lucio with Yuba County Public Health. “We’re holding it outdoors, we’re taking walk-ins for the clinic here today.”

Yuba and Sutter counties are reserving their supply of the J&J vaccine for vulnerable people and the homeless.

The vaccine does not need super freezers to store it, so it can be brought to people with transportation issues.

James Adams lives in a converted motel and has lost part of a lung to cancer. The 79-year-old lost a nephew to COVID-19 just last week.

“At my age and my health I can’t afford to get it,” Adams said.

Yuba County health officials say despite the advantages of the J&J vaccine, there is a lot of misinformation about it that hinders their efforts.

Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu waited until Thursday’s clinic to take the J&J vaccine to show that she is confident in its effectiveness. She said not to stress over its 65% effectiveness rating.

“Compared to the Pfizer and Modern vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson was studied in a different time period, in a different location,” Dr. Luu explained. “So it’s not comparing apples to apples.”

More of these mobile clinics will be scheduled and as more of the J&J vaccine becomes available, general population clinics will have them as well.

Luu said it will not only prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations but deaths as well.

“And everyone who is eligible should get it,” she added.

Right now, counties have limited supplies of the J&J vaccine but expect more doses as production ramps up in the coming weeks.