Local police chief clears up rumors about stay-at-home enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Governor Gavin Newsom’s directive for people to stay home and limit non-essential travel left many residents wondering what it meant for them and how it would be enforced.

One local law enforcement police chief is giving some clarity on what that directive means for residents and if it even will be enforced.

“Clearly unprecedented. It's unchartered territory for all of us and it is important to take it serious,” said Citrus Heights Police Chief Ronald Lawrence.

Lawrence says his agency is answering calls constantly from concerned people asking how the new order will be enforced.

“Folsom Sacramento, Elk Grove, Galt, Citrus Heights, our sheriff, we’re all on the same page with this,” said Lawrence. “And no, we are not stopping people for the health order. We are not asking people for ID for those purposes.”

Wanting to clear up rumors about the National Guard and the possibility of Martial law, Lawrence told FOX40 the National Guard is helping residents with during this time.

“The National Guard is helping with things like food banks and logistics of keeping California moving forward at this time. But there is no Martial law,” explained Lawrence. “They're not in that type of enforcement. They are just there to help.”

As people continue to go on with their daily routines during the outbreak, Lawrence says there is one common goal.

“Working together we can beat this thing, and we're going to but we all have to do our part,” said Lawrence.