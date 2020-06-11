Local pub adopts pop-up restaurant strategy to keep customers fed during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Bars in Sacramento that don’t serve food are allowed to let people in beginning Friday.

Yet, de Vere’s Irish Pub in Sacramento will still not be letting customers inside. The popular pub on L street will not return to normal for a while, opting instead to do things differently.

“We’re just having fun with it,” owner Henry de Vere White told FOX40. “Here we have our pick up window and the food and you’re cocktails will come right out here.”

Since de Vere’s has been making food for seniors and other community members through state and federal programs, de Vere White said his pub is sticking with food service.

“If you’re walking around downtown, just come on up. You can scan the QR code or order,” said de Vere White.

For the time being, de Vere’s will work like a pop-up restaurant Wednesday through Sunday.

Customers can use their phone to order, relax outside and wait for their food and drink.

The Snug is another business de Vere White is a part of in town. Snug Jr. is his way of treating the Irish pub like a fast food joint.

“So you get a Cold Snap beer, fries and a burger for $10,” said de Vere White.

The idea is to keep people outside while keeping their bellies full — and it’s already catching on.

“I think it’s different but it’s cool and it’s convenient,” customer Pilar Pompei told FOX40. “It’s quick, especially for people that aren’t ready to expose themselves completely.”

“It’s going to be the new norm and it’s probably better because it’s probably safer, especially the menus. So, I don’t mind it at all,” said customer Mike Diamond.

De Vere White said one of the reasons for the pop-up restaurant is because the restaurant inside has so many different nooks and crannies that it’s hard to figure out social distancing. He also said that the de Vere’s location in Davis, which has more of an open concept, will be opening in a couple of weeks.