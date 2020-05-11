Local rafting business sees customers return as restrictions ease

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of American River Raft Rentals says business normally picks up around Memorial Day but they’ve been pretty busy since the business opened their doors on Saturday.

“It’s been here for 46 years, but this is our first year as co-owners,” said Kent Hansen.

Hansen says this year has been a bit different since COVID-19 forced people to stay home.

“We’re really just doing our best to just provide a very healthy outdoor activity for people who need it,” said Hansen.

Hansen is hoping that people will be able to enjoy outdoor activities since non-contact recreation has been allowed.

“With the cooperation of the public health order we were able to get this open for everybody,” said Hansen.

And on Sunday, people did take the opportunity to enjoy some time outside.

“To get a little sense of normalcy,” said Michael McArthur, who went rafting with his family.

Tommy Willis also enjoyed some time outside rafting with his family to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“We made a couple of stops along the way. Swam. Had some lunch. Jumped off rocks,” said Willis.

While Hansen is working to keep his customers as safe as possible, he’s hoping people come out to show support.

“Get your reservations in now,” said McArthur.

If you would like to make a reservation you can click here.