Local rafting companies along American River reopen with extra precautions during pandemic

LOTUS, Calif. (KTXL) — Rafting companies along the American River are reopening in the midst of a pandemic.

“We did close down for about half the season and reopened officially on July 2,” Oars Vice President of Sales and Marketing Steve Markle told FOX40. “So, as we kind of sat on the shore, so to speak, and watched this big, new rapid develop we were able to come up with a mitigation plan that is aligned with local, state and federal guidelines to get us back on the water.”

Now, getting on the water takes a few more steps, starting with some soap.

“Upon arrival, we ask people to wear masks and do a temperature check, review of symptoms, and then we will require a mask in the pre-trip meeting and the vehicles and, essentially, any place where we can’t maintain 6 feet of physical distancing,” explained Markle.

Oars is limiting each raft to one or two households.

“The last thing in the world we want to see happen is have one of our staff or guests get sick because they came on a trip with us,” said Markle.

After having to furlough some of their workers, Markle said they’re grateful to get people back to work.

“So, we’re a small, family-owned business, much like many or all of the operators on the South Fork of the American River,” said Markle.

Markle said the company is happy to give families a much-needed outlet in the great outdoors.

“It’s just a great way to really get out of quarantine and have fun together and laugh and yell and splash and swim. So it really can’t be beat,” he said.

Oars is asking people if they’ve had symptoms of COVID-19 for the 14 days prior to their rafting trip and requiring guests to sign a health and hygiene pledge before they arrive onsite.