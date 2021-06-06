Local realtor creates price guessing game to advertise home listings

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – As the housing market craze continues in the Sacramento area, one local realtor is having some fun with his listing by asking his potential buyers to guess the price.

Realtor Steve Heard was at one the houses he’s selling in Elk Grove Sunday and he told FOX40 he’s using a non-traditional way of attracting people to his listings.

“Guess the price. Three bedroom, two bath house in Elk Grove, built in 2014,” Heard explained. “I’ll describe the house, show a couple of pictures, and then I’ll say winner gets a $20 gift card.”

The home in Elk Grove is the third time he has taken the game show approach and he says the game is always a success.

“Immediately, people started guessing,” Heard said.

With more than 400 comments on this house, Heard says the guesses have a wide range.

“Guesses from about 400-something, all the way to someone said $1.8 million, but I think they were joking,” Heard said.

One of those guessers is Ken Smith from Folsom.

“Everybody that was responding seemed to be responding to Folsom prices. I said, ‘No, that’s not good,’” Smith explained. “That’s why I put my number in at $520,000 and I also made the comment that if it was in Folsom, it’d be over $600,000.”

“$520,000 is the list price on it,” Heard said confirming Smith’s winning guess.

“I thought, ‘That’s great!’” Smith said with laughter. “I did it right this time.”

Alicia Guzman-Folster is another realtor who is representing an interested buyer.

She showed up to Heard’s open house and believes he will have plenty of offers with or without his game.

“In this market, you really don’t need a technique because all the homes are selling for most likely above the asking price,” she explained.

Heard says he plans on continuing to ask people to “guess the price.”

“It’s an inexpensive way to market myself and the property,” Heard said.

Heard says he has at least one offer on the Elk Grove listing — $55,000 dollars over asking.