FOX40 recently shared a story about a Citrus Heights couple whose 1,400-square-feet home with a pool drew more than 100 offers and 500 additional inquiries via text or email in just one weekend.

In December, FOX40 visited with broker and realtor Keisha Mathews to talk about how the Sacramento-area real estate market would be sizzling in 2021. She has been proven right over the last three months.

Sonseehary spoke to Mathews again about the latest trends and why the market is so unpredictable.