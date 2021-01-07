Local representatives call for Trump’s removal from office using the 25th Amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some local representatives are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, joined 25 lawmakers Thursday by signing onto a formal request to Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The letter reads, in part, “President Trump has shown time and time again that he is unwilling to protect our democracy and carry out the duties of the office.”

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, is one official who has already spoken out on the issue.

Make no mistake, these rioters viewed the president’s repeated claims of fraud as a mandate to act. Lies, misinformation, and demagoguery have consequences. That is why I called on the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment and convene the cabinet to remove the president from office. President Trump continues to put himself above the American people, and his reckless actions to undermine our democracy must be met with equal consequence. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-CA

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and the majority of the president’s cabinet to declare Trump unable to continue in office.

Pence would take Trump’s place for the remaining two weeks of their term.

If the president disputes the action, it would go to a vote in Congress.

“Trump is the single greatest threat to our democracy. He is unfit for office and can’t be trusted for another minute as commander in chief. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately,” Rep. Barbara Lee, of the East Bay, said.

Despite the deadly chaos that took over the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Congress resumed its session and certified the Electoral College vote, confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory early Thursday morning.