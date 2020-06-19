Local residents react to state-mandated mask requirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Californians are now required to wear a mask or face covering as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“It’s really difficult to have a conversation with someone, especially if I’m in the grocery store and I’m talking to the cashier,” said Sacramento resident Josette Medeiros.

The California Department of Public Health issued the updated guidance saying people are required to wear a mask while indoors in a public space and outdoors when social distancing isn’t an option.

“If we really want to keep people safe, we want to keep our elderly safe, we want to keep our children safe, why not go the extra mile?” said resident Capucine Chatman-Williams.

Under the new order, children under the age of 2, people with medical and mental health disabilities and people sitting at a restaurant eating or drinking are exempt from the requirements.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that while masks were previously only recommended, too many people are putting their health and the lives of others at risk.

“I cannot impress upon people more: We’re not out of the first wave of this pandemic and we are entering the likelihood of a second wave this fall,” said Newsom. “And so, please, please wear face coverings.”

Our Environmental Management Department, that regulates many businesses in the County, and our soon to be hired navigators to help small businesses reopen under current guidelines, will work to educate owners and staff on how to best operate their businesses to meet all state guidelines for their industry.

Some, however, say wearing masks should be optional.

“It doesn’t stop me from whether or not I want to wear a mask. It’s whether or not I have the right to. We should have the right to choose whether or not we should be able to wear the mask,” said Jeremy Marsh.

There are others who are choosing to be safe.

“If it makes people feel better about going out and being around each other, then like, so be it. Let’s do it,” said Medeiros.

County officials say they are depending on businesses and workplaces to follow state guidelines.