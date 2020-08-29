Local restaurant owners, county leaders voice frustrations after Newsom’s reopening announcement

(KTXL) — Most of California is considered to have “widespread” coronavirus cases or, as the state labeled it Friday, is in the purple tier.

“I am just going to keep going ‘till a hospitalization puts me down long enough to take a break,” said restaurant owner Aziz Bellarbi-Salah.

Bellarbi-Salah was doing all he could to fight back tears Friday.

“I miss my family. I want to spend some time with my kids,” he told FOX40. “It’s tough, it’s real tough.”

Now, half a year into the pandemic, Bellarbi-Salah said he’s only had one day off in well over a month all just to stay in business.

The governor’s purple tier still does not allow for indoor dining, which is a massive blow yet again for restaurants.

“So that I have happy employees, which to me equals happy customers,” Bellarbi-Salah said. “And I will do it as long as I possibly can, as consistently as I possibly can and I will fight every day to make it happen.”

What being in the purple does mean is the opening of hair salons and barbershops, as well as some shopping. But it’s all up to each county.

Yolo County announced Friday haircuts will be OK’d inside by Monday.

Sacramento County has not made up its mind just yet.

“This is devastating,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors chair Bonnie Gore. “This is so frustrating to feel like you are almost off the watch list and then have the door slammed shut saying no, you have to wait.”

Placer County is also in the purple. Gore said she had hopes for better news.

Until its status is upgraded, Gore said her county will continue to lose business to neighboring El Dorado county, which is in the “substantial” or red tier. Red is one above purple, with more businesses allowed to open indoors.

“Everyone wants to operate safely and that’s very clear because our numbers have already declined. Our case numbers have declined dramatically in the last several weeks here in Placer County,” she said.

FOX40 contacted El Dorado County Friday about an interview and its red tier designation but did not receive a reply back by the time this story aired.