Local restaurants ready themselves for another stay-at-home order extension

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The stay-at-home order issued in December for the Greater Sacramento Region is set to expire within 24 hours, but state health officials project the region’s intensive care unit capacity to drop, which would keep the region under the order for a few more weeks.

At Skip’s Kitchen in Carmichael, it’s all hands on deck. The issues they are facing aren’t different from other businesses.

“We are scrappy,” said owner Skip Wahl. “I try to look at six to nine months in the future. Right now, it’s six to nine days down the road.”

But Wahl said he keeps his heartache in perspective.

“You have to. What do you do? You can’t get down,” he told FOX40. “There are people who are in far worse positions than I am. There are people in the ICUs right now and I am talking to you.”

When asked how much business he has lost, Wahl just said “A lot.”

He adds online orders are what’s getting him through, but he said his business continues to operate because of his resilient employees and customers who continue to support him.

“People are good. People are giving and caring and kind,” Wahl explained.

As the stay-at-home order could be extended for the Greater Sacramento Region, Wahl says they will continue to figure out new ways of adapting.

Over at Jimmy’s Peruvian and Mexican Restaurant on Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, manager Jimmy Gonzalez says he’s doing anything and everything to stay open.

“We are just trying to survive right now, that’s the reality,” Gonzalez said.

He’s hoping to be approved for a loan from the federal government as he is behind on his taxes and everyday expenses.

He adds that some days they barely cover the cost of staying open, which is usually $500, but he said he isn’t throwing in the towel.

“We just have to work long hours without a paycheck and that is the only thing we are hoping. It’s going to be very hard,” Gonzalez explained.

Both men hope it starts getting a little easier soon.

“We will continue to go and we will continue to fight and even though it’s harder now,” Wahl said.

The official decision on whether the stay-at-home order will be extended is not expected until Saturday.