Local restaurants ‘working around the clock’ to reopen safely

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While state officials relax restrictions, more and more California businesses are getting the green light to reopen and that includes many local restaurants — if they follow health guidelines.

Some restaurant owners say they are confident they can keep customers safe, while others are not rushing to reopen their doors.

The owner of Aioli Bodega Espanola, Aziz Bellarbi-Salah, said that with indoor and outdoor seating, he has the ability to serve around 72 people at a time. That’s only about two-thirds of his pre-pandemic capacity.

“This is about what I envisioned it,” said Bellarbi-Salah. “I couldn’t have asked for more support.”

A block away at Mulvaney’s B&L, owner Patrick Mulvaney is set to open Tuesday.

“So, we’re gonna have sidewalk and then our great patio, of course, will be here, each socially distanced,” said Mulvaney.

According to Mulvaney, he and staff have been keeping busy making meals for seniors and underprivileged youth in the area.

When they open next week, his restaurant next door, which is called Next Door, will be used as the indoor dining area. Mulvaney B&L will be handling the cooking.

Not all businesses are ready for customers to eat and drink in-between their walls or outside.

Henry de Vere White, the co-owner of de Vere’s Irish Pub in Sacramento and Davis, said they don’t need to do more than to-go food right away.

“It’s just a lot of work to change everything,” said de Vere White.

He said it could be weeks or more than a month before they fully reopen.

“The people who are opening now are really blazing the way for us,” said de Vere White. “And that takes a lot of courage and a lot of strength and a lot of will power because, I mean, they are working around the clock to tweak and perfect and learn more.”