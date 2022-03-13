SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rallies against the war in Ukraine continued Saturday near the Tower Bridge in Sacramento.

Russians who live in the region gathered at the Circle of Lights in The Riverfront Promenade to protest their country’s actions against Ukraine.

Participants at the event told FOX40 that they are against the war and are appalled by what they are seeing play out.

The group which scheduled the rally is called The Voices of Russian Opposition in Sacramento and they said true Russians are against war.