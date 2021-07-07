Local salon owner discusses product line launch, finding success during the pandemic

Haircare was a challenge for all Californians during the height of the pandemic.

Salons and barbershops were closed, and people went without their cut and colors, as well as the maintenance that keeps hair healthy.

In the Black community, the coronavirus had even more of an impact because state rules allowing salons to do their firsts re-openings outside — minus services involving water — didn’t take into account the kind of services many African Americans need.

Somehow in the middle of all that, Sharie Wilson of Dream Girls in Elk Grove grew a product line that has now surpassed $2.5 million in sales in a little over one year.

Sharie joined Sonseeahray to discuss how she and her sister, Tonya Thompson, managed to grow their business this past year and help women maintain confidence.