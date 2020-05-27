Local salons, barbershops excited to reopen while other businesses feel left behind

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has given hair salons and barbershops in most California counties the green light to reopen and local businesses are more than ready to open their doors to clients again.

Carlon and Christina Thompson own Salon Oasis in South Natomas. They have been closed for business since March 19.

“It’s been very challenging,” Christina told FOX40. “Our children have stepped up to the plate and, actually, really kind of carried us for a little bit because they were still working.“

Tuesday’s long-awaited news of reopening traveled fast.

“My phone just was like boom, boom every second like, ‘When can I come? When can I come?’” Carlon said. “But we’re excited to be able to go back to work.”

But work will look quite different compared to what customers are accustomed to.

Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between each other’s works spaces.

They must also provide temperature screenings for workers at the start of their shift.

Workers, along with their customers, must wear face coverings. That means during anything from haircuts to hair coloring, both must keep the masks on. Activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client or that require touching the client’s face are still prohibited. That includes shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials.

“I’m happy about it,” Carlon said. “I mean, I understand it and if that’s what it takes for us to work, I’m perfectly OK with that because it’s all about safety.”

“It makes sure that everybody stays safe because if that one person comes in and gets us sick, we’ll probably have to shut down for two weeks,” Christina explained.

For other businesses, such as nail salons and estheticians, they are still not allowed to go back to work.

“For the last two months, it’s been very scary,” said Paul Buckman, an esthetician and owner of PLB Skin Therapy.

Prior to the shutdown, Buckman was seeing around 75 clients a month and doing everything from facial and body treatments to microdermabrasion and chemical peels.

“So, I was on track, up until mid-March, of having my best year ever with my business,” he told FOX40.

He said the California Department of Public Health should have considered business owners who work alone in their own suites, such as himself.

“By our very nature, we’re already cautious, we’re already safe, we’re already clean,” Buckman said. “One-person proprietors really have a good chance of helping to keep everyone healthy.”