Local Santa says AB 5 took away his Christmas cheer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- California's controversial gig economy bill aimed at reclassifying private contractors has apparently claimed another victim. This time, it's Santa -- or at least one of his many helpers.

It’s easy to tell that Jerry Tamburino is into his work. Two months out of the year, he transforms the lives of hundreds of kids at a big box national retailer in Manteca.

But his agent turned Grinch Wednesday, saying he and the other Santas she represents are out because of Assembly Bill 5.

"'I'm going to replace all of you Santas with out-of-state people, that way I can get around the law,'" Tamburino said his agent told him.

It is yet another unintended result of the law that reclassifies many contract workers as employees due to benefits.

Tamburino initially thought it was a good idea until he got caught up in it.

"I can't explain how deeply that hurt,” Tamburino said. “I felt like my heart was ripped out."

Over the years, Tamburino said he developed an emotional connection to the kids and parents he brought joy to.

"The parents will say, ‘Your my child's only Santa their whole life,’” he told FOX40.

AB 5 was a double whammy for Tamburino, who is also a long-time drummer in a band.

As he surveyed his Santa Jerry Facebook page, Tamburino said he felt it was his calling to bring dreams and joy to children, sometimes offering comforting words to those who experienced loss or heartbreak.

"Children trust Santa with things that they may not tell anybody else,” he said.

Now, he said he worries about the jobs of other Santas, elves, Easter Bunnies and other family entertainers.

He told FOX40 he thinks lawmakers acted too quickly in trying to help some employees, costing others their jobs.

"That's a noble thing. This is wrong the way they did it,” Tamburino said.

Lawmakers are working to make changes in AB 5, but Tamburino worries niche workers who do not have high-paid lobbyists will be overlooked.