Local school districts begin announcing plans for upcoming school year

(KTXL) — Some area school districts are announcing their plans for the upcoming school year.

The Stockton Unified School District has sent a message to families telling them the school year will begin August 3 with distance learning only.

In Monday’s post, the district said it was too soon for kids to return to the classroom.

“We recognize that this decision will be disappointing to many staff, students and families who were looking forward to returning to campus, reconnecting with one another, and continuing their education. While this was a difficult decision to make, we know that this is the best decision for the health of our students, staff and community,” the school district wrote.

SUSD said it will return to in-person learning as soon as public health conditions and officials allow that to happen.

Following SUSD’s post, San Joaquin County’s public health officer and superintendent announced a recommendation for all county schools to only utilize distance learning once instruction starts. They recommend schools keep students home through at least the end of August.

In neighboring Stanislaus County, the public health officer and school superintendents determined schools would also open in August using distance learning and classrooms would remain closed.

Extracurricular activities and conditioning for fall sports have also been suspended.

“Widespread community transmission has forced us to make the difficult decision to delay the return of our children to school classrooms. This announcement represents a significant disappointment for the many thousands of teachers, administrators and support staff, who were looking forward to welcoming students back in August,” read a joint release from the public health officer and superintendent of schools.

San Joaquin County is nearing a reported 7,000 COVID-19 cases while Stanislaus County has surpassed 5,000 cases.

Other districts, such as Rocklin Unified School District, have decided to try a hybrid approach to learning. The school board voted last week to have students learn in-person for a portion of the normal five-day week. When students are not in the classroom, they will use the online learning model.