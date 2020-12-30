Local school volunteer arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who has done volunteer work with local schools was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of lewd acts with a child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 59-year-old David Phillip Gallegos, who is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He faces eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force, violence or duress.

Gallegos worked as an independent contractor and volunteer with the Folsom High School girls basketball program up until 2018, according to the sheriff’s office. He also ran a private basketball coaching clinic.

The sheriff’s office says he has volunteered for San Juan Unified School District.

His bail has been set at $2.5 million.

Anyone with information about the investigation into Gallegos has been asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191.