Local sheriffs say inmates are safer in jail

(KTXL) — Frustration with the zero-bail order is mounting within law enforcement as officers in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties are finding themselves arresting then re-arresting the same suspects.

The suspects who qualify for the Judicial Council of California’s temporary zero-dollar-bail order have been arrested then released and, in some cases, arrested again.

Sheriffs Jeff Dirkse and Pat Withrow fear it is a cycle that will put families at risk.

“This clearly jeopardizes my staff’s ability to keep our community safe,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Dirkse told FOX40.

“Not fair to the inmate and it’s not fair to our citizens,” San Joaquin County Sheriff Withrow said.

The JCC told FOX40, “The temporary rule was put in place as a way to balance public safety with public health. Jails throughout the state are reporting COVID infections by jail staff and inmates, which increased the risk to the community and court personnel.”

Both sheriffs argue this blanketed approach does not work.

“We also have the ability to make some of these decisions on our own as to what we think is the best thing for our community not a statewide mandate,” Sheriff Dirkse said.

“We have worked very through this pandemic to keep the virus out of our jail and we’ve done a great job,” Sheriff Withrow said. “We do not have the virus in our jail.”

The sheriffs also said the people they have arrested are highly likely to reoffend again.

Take for instance Jason Gaul, who is suspected of stealing cars last Friday.

“Gaul has been a resident at our jail multiple times here, at least five times before this order went into effect,” Withrow explained.

Withrow said Gaul was released Monday. Days later, Gaul was back at it again.

“For his seventh time he got arrested for stealing a vehicle,” the sheriff said. “So apparently, he’s not very good at it.”

Gaul is now back behind bars where Withrow said he’ll stay.

“Not mandated to release him because of the charges we’ve put on there do not fall under the zero bail,” Withrow said.

The JCC said, “A judge still has discretion to deny or raise bail if they find good cause that the defendant poses a threat to public safety.”

If the inmates simply stay, Withrow said they will not risk any exposure outside.

“If they had just stayed in here, they would have been free from the virus, had medical services,” he told FOX40.

Both sheriffs said, unlike other jails, their facilities are not overcrowded and are able to house inmates within social distancing guidelines.