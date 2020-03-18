Local small businesses face ‘crippling’ effects of coronavirus closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The constant ring of the register is turning into a soundtrack for shoppers stocking up on the essentials.

“The school shut down for the next few weeks so we can’t go,” said 9-year-old Maya Cummins.

On Tuesday, Maya was braving a long line outside of the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op.

But everyone has to eat, so the grocery store was trying to make the trip as hygienic and safe as possible by limiting entrance to 50 customers at a time.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Jennifer Cliff, the marketing director for the co-op. “There’s so much that’s unknown about what we’re dealing with and what they do tell you is the social distancing is important."

Workers were sanitizing areas as shoppers came and went and customers were able to keep their distance.

“There are out of stocks for sure. But it’s not overwhelming. There’s still product, there’s still stuff,” Cliff told FOX40.

The main thing the store has been running out of is toilet paper, so they have limited customers to two packages at a time.

Meanwhile, restaurants and breweries would love to be dealing with too much business because right now they're not making much money.

Yolo Brewing Company in West Sacramento is following the governor’s recommendation to shut down their taproom.

“It was pretty simple for me,” said head brewer and owner Dave Weiss. “I would hate for someone to get sick because I didn’t close down. So that wasn’t a hard decision to make.”

But he said it was difficult telling his employees to go home and that they would not be getting paid for the foreseeable future. He stopped short of laying them off.

“This is all happening really fast. New information is becoming available every day,” Weiss explained. “I didn’t want to make a really drastic action and then find out later that some program was coming along to prevent from having to do that.”

He told FOX40 he’s hoping the government will step in to help so small businesses like his can survive this virus.

In the meantime, he’s selling sealed beer to go in bottles and cans and asking his community to pour in their support.

“Having to go a week or two months without doing business is crippling,” he said.