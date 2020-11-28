Local small businesses hope shopping season helps recover sales lost during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Black Friday typically signifies the beginning of the holiday shopping season, and in 2020, with so many hurting because of the pandemic, small businesses told FOX40 that they could use the boost in sales now more than ever before.

At the Strapping Store in Sacramento’s Oak Park, owner Susan Stewart is grateful the holiday shopping season has finally begun.

“Small business is always a little rough, but the pandemic has made it just an extra level of difficulty,” Stewart explained.

Her store is one of the thousands of small businesses that have been struggling because of the closures and restrictions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re in purple tier right now, so we’re only allowed 15 people in our shop, which can generally hold about maybe 60 for the holidays, so it’s kind of this game of trying to figure out how to get people in and out and keep everyone safe. So, yeah, it’s been tough,” Stewart said.

Like many small businesses, she said the holiday shopping season makes up a big part of her annual bottom line.

“The majority of small businesses depend on November and December for at least 50% of sales for the year,” Stewart explained.

Many businesses didn’t make it to Christmas in 2020.

According to a recent Yelp economic impact report, more than 160,000 businesses nationwide have closed their doors since the pandemic started, and more than half of them are closed for good.

Stewart said she’s hoping her stores in Oak Park and a recently opened midtown Sacramento location will survive because she has unique gifts that the big box stores don’t sell.

“Small businesses make up the culture and a feel of a city, so please come out and shop,” Stewart said. “You’re keeping people employed in Sacramento. You’re keeping people’s dreams alive, but you’re also keeping a good culture for the neighborhood.”

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, which is an effort started by American Express 10 years ago to encourage people to shop at small businesses.