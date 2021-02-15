Local social justice organizations set to discuss civilian oversight of Modesto Police Department

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto and Stanislaus County social justice organizations are proposing a civilian oversight review for the Modesto Police Department.

“There’s suspicion that it’s really difficult for somebody to investigate themselves, to be the sole investigators of themselves when it comes to providing objectivity and fairness,” said Wendy Byrd, the president of the Modesto/Stanislaus NAACP.

The organizations are putting together a Zoom panel discussion Thursday titled Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

“There’s an interest in learning how once an officer is accused of misconduct, how that’s being processed,” Byrd said.

Byrd will be one of the speakers on the panel.

“We all know that we need a police force and a good police force, so that this is not about trying to attack or disband police officers,” she explained.

Other speakers participating in the Zoom town hall include representatives from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement and an expert on law enforcement accountability systems.

A local newspaper will moderate the discussion, which is intended to provide information about civilian review boards and explain the model they’re proposing for Modesto police.

“What we’re proposing for the Modesto Police Department is a model similar to the Davis Police Department, and that is a model that not only includes a citizens advisory group but it also has an independent auditor,” Byrd said.

She added a review board would also serve as another avenue for people to submit complaints about officers and believes this will improve relations between police and the community they serve.

“I think by improving trust, you automatically improve community relations and even more support for police officers,” Byrd said.

FOX40 reached out to Modesto police and the city of Modesto for comment about the upcoming Zoom discussion, but due to Presidents Day, hasn’t heard back yet.

The NAACP said after the discussion, their next step is taking their proposal to the city council for input and consideration.