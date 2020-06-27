Local student-athletes keep training as they await CIF’s decision on fall schedule

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Local high schools are allowing student-athletes back on the field for distance workouts.

In Fairfield, the Vanden Vikings football team just completed its second week of training.

All high schools are waiting for word from the California Interscholastic Federation to see if fall sports will continue as currently scheduled.

“We’re trying to prepare as if there is going to be a season, and then, we’re also trying to keep our student-athletes … trying to provide them with as much normalcy as possible,” said Vanden Head Coach Sean Murphy.

For two weeks now, the Vanden Vikings have been conditioning only in small groups, social distancing and sanitizing equipment.

“Our county health department hasn’t given us the OK to have bigger groups than 10 or to use footballs yet,” Murphy told FOX40.

Vanden was hopeful that footballs could have been used this past week but the only equipment on the field are weights and a jump rope.

“I mean, it’s been competitive and hard but it’s been kind of fun,” said running back Linairus Agee. “It’s just different. You’ve got to get used to it.”

Murphy has likened it to the old days of getting ready for the season, back when he played at Vanden.

“You didn’t run plays. You didn’t really get together as a unit. And then, you had a week and a half of conditioning and then you went straight in and started throwing the football,” said Murphy. “I think it’s going to be more of that old school look.”

The CIF, the governing body of high school sports in California, said they will be making a decision on the fall sports schedule on July 20.

But Murphy said he isn’t worried. Even with the lack of football practice, he said he believes his team will have enough time to be ready for their season opener.

“Given that we’re allowed to do some conditioning right now, we would be able to go and within a couple of weeks be back to where we need to be,” said Murphy.

The high school football season is supposed to start two months from now. But if it doesn’t, it will leave many wondering how much more motivation student-athletes will need to keep conditioning and working hard for just a chance at playing.

“I think we’re all happy that we’re just back together. I mean, we’ve been in the house now for what, two or three months now?” said Agee. “So, we’re just happy we’ve got a chance, even if there is only five of us in a group. We’ve just been pushing each other, motivating.”