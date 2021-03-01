Local surgeon under investigation for attending traffic court mid-surgery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In the age of COVID-19, you can call into traffic court from virtually anywhere, even an operating room, as one local surgeon showed.

A Northern California doctor video conferenced with a superior court commissioner while performing surgery on a patient last week.

A plastic surgeon reported for his traffic hearing in scrubs and a surgical mask. Doctor Scott Green video conferenced into the Sacramento Superior Court while performing surgery in an operating room.

“Mr. Green. Hi. Are you available for trial? It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now,” asked the clerk.

Despite the clerk’s hesitance to proceed, Dr. Green offered this reassurance:

“I am, sir. I’m in an operating room. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.”

As they waited for superior court commissioner Gary Link, the doctor continued the job on the surgical table, his patient barely out of view.

The virtual courtroom watched in disbelief, as beeping medical equipment echoed in the background.

“So unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant that’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr. Green? Or should I say, Dr. Green?” Link said.

Link expressed concern over the patient’s welfare, to which Green replied, “I have another surgeon right here who’s doing the surgery with me, so I can stand here and allow them to do the surgery also.”

The commissioner objected and rescheduled the hearing for March 4.

“We want to keep people healthy, we want to keep them alive. That’s important. I’m concerned about the welfare of the patient based on what I’m seeing,” Link said.

The California Medical Board is now investigating the incident with a spokesperson telling FOX40 they expect “physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients. The Board is aware of this incident and will be looking into it, as it does with all complaints it receives.”

FOX40 reached out to Dr. Green’s office for comment but did not hear back.

Green is scheduled to appear again in a virtual court Thursday.