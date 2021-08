A pair of teens from Granite Bay High School are hoping to make a difference in the fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Adelyn Van, the owner of Adelyn’s Macarons, aims to raise $50,000 in honor of her best friend Zeena Alzanoon, a survivor of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Adelyn’s Macarons first launched in August of 2020. All proceeds are donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Our mission is to beat blood cancers, one macaron at a time!