Local teen, businesses build classic Jeep to raise money for Make-A-Wish

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local teen has spent his time at home during the pandemic rebuilding a classic Jeep from the ground up. His goal is to sell the car and donate the proceeds to a local charity.

Seventeen-year-old Jasper Halford had just finished rebuilding his own Jeep and had lots of spare parts lying around.

Then, when he saw Make-A-Wish’s “Messages of Hope” campaign on social media, he got an idea.

“I decided that I kind of wanted to give back and do something for someone other than myself,” Halford told FOX40. “They liked the project. They thought it was really cool, and it got started almost immediately.”

And so “The Wish Jeep” was born.

Halford began gathering a collection of parts from up and down the state, and spent his spare time learning how to build the whole Jeep from the ground up.

“Everything I learned, I pretty much started on YouTube, you know? I guess I’m a YouTube mechanic,” Halford said.

He also got some help along the way from local businesses, like Kniesel’s Collision Center, which donated about a thousand hours of free labor.

“Well, they did all the paint and body work, everything you see back there. Everything that’s blue, they did,” Halford explained.

“The blue is the actual Make-A-Wish blue,” added Jeniffer Stolo, Make-A-Wish president and CEO. “So that was a really important thing for Jasper that it really represented Make-A-Wish.”

For the last year, he’s built the Jeep piece by piece, but Friday morning, he finally got a glimpse of what the completed project will look like.

“It’s a real car now! It’s really cool,” he exclaimed.

Now, he’ll take the 1986 CJ-7 back home to work on making it run.

“I’m going to take it home and do all the wiring and that kind of stuff, and it should be ready to be auctioned off this summer,” Halford said.

All of the proceeds will go to the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

“I just hope that Make-A-Wish can continue to provide this really cool service to these Wish kids, and hopefully, this Jeep will help them do that,” Halford said.

He added that this project has been the best experience of his life and has taught him about the generosity of the Sacramento Community, as well as some valuable skills as a future engineering major.

“It’s actually really helpful to have these hands-on skills when you’re going into the engineering field. There’s not a lot of people who have the book smarts and the hands-on skills, so I think that will really help me a lot,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Halford is trying to raise $20,000 dollars to cover the costs to build the Jeep.

If you would like to help him reach that goal or get updates on when the Jeep will go to auction, click or tap here.