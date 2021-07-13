Local teen rising in the world of motorsports vies for scholarship

Gary spoke to Clayton Ketcher, a local kart racer competing in NASA NorCal’s Teen Mazda Challenge. He also showed off his Spec Miata.

The NASA Teen Mazda Challenge is a program designed specifically for young drivers coming out of karting and entering sports car racing.

Drivers between 13 and 20 years old by the time of their region’s first race of the season can get eligibility to compete in Mazda’s annual MX-5 Cup Shootout. The grand prize is a scholarship worth $110,000, applicable to a season of racing in the professional sports car series.