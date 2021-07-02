Local teen who held Make-a-Wish fundraiser as part of last wish dies at 18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When Sammie Dacong held a fundraiser in May for Make-a-Wish, she was met by a long line of well-wishers.

They knew time with her was precious as the rare bone cancer she was diagnosed with in 2012 had come back in an even more aggressive way.

She died this week at the age of 18.

To Sammie, Make-a-Wish had meant a lot as it allowed her and her family to go to Disney World. That’s why one of her last wishes was to help other children through Make-a-Wish.

“A wish can impact another child’s life. And I realized it impacted mine as well. I need to give back,” Sammie said in May.

“She just wants to give. She never thinks about herself,” said Steven Dacong, Sammie’s father. “She’s always worried about everybody else. She’s going through this and said, ‘I’m trying to be strong. I don’t want you guys to cry.’”

Her former school issued a statement about her death.

Our hearts are heavy today. Our sister, Sammie Dacong, has gone home to God.

She embodied what it means to be an SF Troubadour. Her leadership and service shone through even as she bravely battled cancer. As an ambassador for Make-a-Wish, she has made granting the wishes of other sick kids possible. Thank you to all who shared her beautiful story.

Eternal rest be granted upon her Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace. St. Francis High School