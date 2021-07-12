Local tortilla company advances in Walmart’s Open Call contest

In March, Walmart announced a new commitment to spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the United States, according to the company’s website. This effort will support more than 750,000 new American jobs.

Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call is underway.

Nine hundred companies tried, but only 167 companies got the nod in the first stage.

Seventeen of those companies are in California, and one of them is in our region.

Manuel and Alex Berber joined FOX40 from their new factory in Elk Grove to share what’s next for their tortilla company, Mi Rancho.