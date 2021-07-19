Local training academy teaches business skills to new entrepreneurs

Many people who are lucky enough to make their passion their job are great at their craft but experience difficulty on the business side of things.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc in all sorts of industries, having a strong foundation in how to guide a business through tough economic times is a skill one Elk Grove stylist realized many of those interested in her field didn’t have.

Now, Destiny Oliphant is sending that kind of knowledge out into the community through a new beauty school of sorts that’s about much more than good looks.

Destiny of Trophy Beauty Academy joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain.

