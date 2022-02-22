Local Ukrainians hope for family’s safety amid developments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Ukrainian woman who lives in Northern California said her family is praying for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Angelina Vavrynyuk left Ukraine to come to the U.S. eight years ago with her husband and children, but most of her family remains in Ukraine. And with tensions high, she said they have been calling every day.

“I am actually like worried for my family. We are trying to call, check on them, see what’s going on. So, yes we are worried about the situation,” Vavrynyuk said.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden, along with other international leaders, enacted sanctions against Russia. It comes after President Vladimir Putin moved to break international law by deeming two Ukrainian territories independent and moving what he calls “peacekeepers” into the area.

For Ukrainians in Northern California, it’s a move they hope plays out peacefully, for their family’s sake.

“They do not want to move anywhere because of the threat, like any threats or anything,” Vavrynyuk said.

Ukraine declared itself an independent country in 1991 when Vavrynyuk was a teenager. She said since that day the people of the country have adopted the traditional culture. Vavrynyuk said she believes Ukrainians want the country to hold onto its territorial integrity, to prosper and grow into its own culture.

But as more Russian, Ukrainian and American troops move that way, people may have to move.

“If anything might happen or anything you know, like people will have to move outside the places, maybe like, where it’s more safer if anything happens. But most people hope it’s not what like information we hear and stuff,” Vavrynyuk said.

Ultimately, she wants safety.

“You know, peace for my country, and that is it’s been inspected by his perspective and let it be. Let the Ukraine be,” Vavrynyuk said.

She said she believes Russian people, the public, do not want war either because they know it could lead to much worse things.