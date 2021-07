Placer County investigators were able to return nearly $10,000 in cash back to a Florida resident who had been scammed. (Photo courtesy: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

In a release posted Monday, the Placer County Probation Department said a United Parcel Service facility recently intercepted a package that contained $9,800 in cash.

Placer County and California Department of Justice investigators learned an elderly woman from Florida sent the money after falling victim to a fraudulent telephone call.