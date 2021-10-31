Local wineries concerned for future amid global supply chain shortages

ACAMPO, Calif. (KTXL) — The global supply chain breakdown has wineries figuring out how to get their wine out without affecting the costs to consumers.



“Kind of be fun one day to go back to the old days, where you just put your own big jug, and we just fill it up,” suggested Adam Housley of Century Oak Winery in Acampo.



Not such a bad idea, since local wineries will soon be feeling the effects from the global supply chain breakdown.



“We all expected it to be a little bit slower. We didn’t expect it to be out. As one of the bottlers told me today, ‘we don’t want to panic anybody, but we can’t find any glass’,” Housley explained. “And if you’re a smaller winery, it really hurts because the bigger wineries, they can buy everything up. They can hold it.”

Smaller winery owners are asking: Where will they find the bottles for their product? Typically, wineries get their glass from the U.S., Mexico and China.

And while the supply shortage can lead to delivery delays, Housley told FOX40 they’re in good shape since they’ve already bottled their wine for the season.

“The good news is for us, we bottled before the supply chain breakdown in like June. But we’re going to need to bottle again this winter, at some point,” he said.



With bottles of wine ready to sell, they’re doing okay. But will the glass shortage mean customers will have to pay more?

Glass prices have tripled from what they normally are. So, even the bigger wineries that usually absorb those costs will have to raise the price of the bottle if the shortage continues.

With the holidays approaching, Housley said it’s a good idea for people to stock up now with your favorites, before the prices change.

“We are pivoting. Whether it’s COVID-19, whether the supply shortage. We’re all having to kind of wade through this. It’s not just glass. what’s next but I’m being told, the capsules that go on top, the corks that go in the bottle,” Housley said.

But through adversity, he said to continue to shop local wineries, who are grateful for community support. “They employ people in your area. We support people in this area. It’s a great product. Any kind of support we can get, it’s going to help us in the long run,” Housley said.