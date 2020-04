(KTXL) — With tasting rooms across California shut down, some local wineries are getting creative with how they interact with their customers.

Some have even adopted a new format to get wine tastings direct to the consumer.

If you would like more information or to check the schedule of upcoming events, just head over to Silt Wine Company and Di Stasio Vineyards’ social media pages for more updates.

FOX40 photojournalist Grant Hansen filed this report.