Local woman biking 640 miles to raise money for American Cancer Society

Sometimes the tough life lessons we have are meant to benefit someone else.

That’s just the thought that’s been motivating Kim Beatty as she’s planned a rigorous 640-mile bike ride to honor her two sisters she lost to lung cancer.

Kim Beatty took a momentary pause on her ride to tell Sonseeahray about Donna and Diane, as well as why she wanted to raise money for the American Cancer Society as she remembers her sisters this way.

Along her ride, Kim will honor those who’ve lost their battle to cancer, those who’ve beaten it and those still fighting. Visit her GoFundMe if you would like to make a donation benefitting the American Cancer Society