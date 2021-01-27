Locals, Caltrans work to clear snow following Tuesday’s storm

(KTXL) – With his vehicle stuck in the snow along Donner Pass Road, Jeff Kramer turned to the heroes of Soda Springs.

“The community came out and helped me out,” Kramer said.

It took the crew a few tries, but minutes later there was success and celebration.

Nick Alvarez was one of those who stepped into action.

“It happens pretty often but with this big storm, we haven’t had snowing like this in like two years so it really something different for a lot of people,” Alvarez said.

Some helping hands Kramer knew he could count on in his time of need.

“A bunch of people who the snow, and we just look out for each other, and they know it as well as anybody and they just came out and helped,” Kramer told FOX40.

Elsewhere the snow removal was less flashy with some using plows to do the heavy pushing, while others kept it simple with their shovel.

Meanwhile, Caltrans worked nonstop on the interstate, with the Kingvale Caltrans yard a busy place during each round of storms.

In Cisco Grove, no one was more excited about the fresh snow than Eba, whose owner Kayla Heidt gets a kick out of her pup’s pure joy.

“She gets the zoomies and she likes to dig every so often,” Heidt said.

The storm is not only needed for the water pack but is very much appreciated by local ski resorts as well.