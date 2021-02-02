Locals excited as more snow falls in the High Sierra

(KTXL) — The plows are working around the clock in the High Sierra as this winter more than makes up for a slow start.

Locals were still marveling at the amount of snow Tuesday after what was looking like a possible drought year.

“You know, we didn’t have much snow and everybody was coming up having such a great time. And then all of the sudden, it was like snowmageddon 2021,” said Leslie Mattice, who works at Donner Summit Gas. “So, make sure if you come up, you have what you need: chains, water. If you bring your pets, have pet food. Bring your own extra food in case you’re stuck on the highway.”

Aside from a few spinouts, travelers along Interstate 80 were able to get to their destinations Tuesday. Caltrans crews worked hard to keep the interstate open with chain controls in effect, even as the snow continued to fall.

In the Serene Lakes neighborhood, home to many vacation cabins, the plows were still busy clearing driveways of layers of snow that fell last week.

Tuesday’s storm was just the sugar on top.

For those who haven’t kept up with the plowing and shoveling, digging out was a daunting task that could take hours to complete.

“There is definitely a car under there,” said Zach Dutter, who lives in Soda Springs and works at Sugar Bowl Resort.

Dutter had been wondering whose car was buried under all the snow outside his apartment.

“It’s been there since probably last Friday,” he explained. “We move every couple of days in the storm cycles and I know that hasn’t moved in a while, and the parking guys are not happy.”

But the locals FOX40 met were happy as they celebrated the revival of winter.

Ski resorts have opened top to bottom and people whose livelihoods depend on snow are back to work.

Many Tahoe Area ski resorts received about 6 feet of snow last week and nearly an additional foot Tuesday.

“You see a lot more of the kids around the lifts in the morning, smiling and waving,” Dutter told FOX40. “So yeah, it’s been great. We had one night where it was probably snowing 4 inches an hour or more all night long.”

“And then when this is over, come up on Wednesday when we have that bluebird day and everybody can get riding. But get your passes online,” Mattice said.